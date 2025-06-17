Türkiye’s premier technology, aviation and space event, Teknofest, will be held in Istanbul from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, following an earlier edition in Turkish Cyprus, officials and organizers said Monday.

The event will be held at Atatürk Airport, according to a social media post by the Industry and Technology Ministry on Monday.

Teknofest features competitions, air shows and innovative tech showcases, which bring awe to millions of visitors.

The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

Last year, it was held in Adana and welcomed around 1.1 million visitors.

In 2023, it was held three times in honor of Türkiye's centennial, in Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and the Aegean city of Izmir.

This year, it was already held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on May 1-4, with 225,000 people attending.

The TRNC has become the second international host after Azerbaijan, which welcomed Teknofest in 2022.

Since its inception in 2018, the major tech event has welcomed nearly 10.7 million people.