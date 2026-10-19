The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is directing civilian federal agencies to remove DeepSeek products and third-party services powered by the Chinese AI model from their IT systems, according to a notice published Monday.

The department is also banning the acquisition of DeepSeek products and third-party services developed using DeepSeek by U.S. civilian government agencies.

DHS said DeepSeek models pose "multiple threat vectors" ​and raised concerns that use of the product "may result in the transfer of ​sensitive data to the PRC if used by U.S. government employees ⁠or vendors."

DHS also said use of DeepSeek by government agencies "could produce actionable ​intelligence on U.S. persons and/or government agencies. The models themselves may contain malware or ​other security vulnerabilities."

In a July memo made public Monday, DHS told federal agencies to monitor flows of traffic in and out of government websites to address potential risks from DeepSeek.

Previously, ​several U.S. agencies, including the Department of Commerce and the Navy, have banned ​the use of DeepSeek on government devices. Multiple states, including New York, Tennessee, and Virginia have ‌taken ⁠similar steps.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

The Trump administration has taken a series of steps to crack down on Chinese tech companies.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will vote on Oct. 29 to bar all Chinese labs from ​testing electronic devices such ​as smartphones, cameras ⁠and computers for use in the U.S. Last year, 82% of U.S. electronics were tested in China.

In December, the FCC ​banned import of all new models of Chinese drones and ​also banned ⁠imports of new models of Chinese-made consumer routers, the boxes connecting computers, phones and smart devices to the internet.

In July, the FCC voted to bar sales of devices ⁠in ​the U.S. that contain key hardware from Chinese ​companies deemed to be national security risks and has proposed to prohibit U.S. telecommunications carriers from interconnecting with ​Chinese telecom firms deemed national security risks.