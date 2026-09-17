The United States is prepared to put artificial intelligence concerns on the table during high-level economic talks with Chinese officials in New York this weekend, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday.

"The United States remains the leader in AI, and we are open to discussions on avoiding shared risks and avoiding bifurcation of our two systems," Bessent told the Axios news outlet, explaining that Washington intends for the dialogue to "cover both open and closed weight models."

The discussions will feature meetings between Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, addressing AI, trade, rare earth minerals and other financial matters, with meetings possibly continuing into Monday, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter,

The meetings will take place days before a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on Sept. 24

The talks coincide with an intensifying dispute about pacing advanced AI systems. Major technology leaders, including Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei and OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman, have urged capability pacing following cybersecurity-related incidents.

Trump voiced strong opposition to moderating domestic technological progress, arguing that "whoever wins AI wins" and asserting that domestic regulatory slowdowns or controversies would only benefit Beijing.

China warned against "fear-mongering" and confrontation in the sector, urging nations to advance an open, inclusive environment, rather than engaging in "malicious competition."