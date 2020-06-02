Gaming giant Zynga’s shares climbed by 7.7% – its highest level in eight years – in U.S. trading on Monday after the mobile game maker said it would acquire the Istanbul-based gaming company, Peak, for $1.8 billion.
The company’s shares shot up 51 cents to $9.66 after it raised revenue forecasts for the year from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion.
On Monday, Zynga, the creator of "Farmville," confirmed that it has struck a deal to buy Turkish mobile game developer Peak for $1.8 billion, the largest acquisition by the company to date.
Founded in 2010 and based in Istanbul, Peak has made a name for itself with smartphone games such as "Toon Blast" and "Toy Blast."
The purchase is expected to increase Zynga's number of active daily users by about 60%. The U.S.-based company intends to pay half the purchasing price in cash and half in its own company shares.
The acquisition is set to be completed in the third quarter.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.