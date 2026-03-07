Dubai International Airport briefly suspended operations Saturday before partially resuming flights after an air defense interception near the airport during Iran’s retaliatory strikes to U.S.-Israeli attacks.

"We have partially resumed operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC," it said, referring to Dubai's main airport as well as the city's Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International.

"Please do not travel to the airport unless you have been contacted by your airline that your flight is confirmed, as schedules continue to change," it told passengers.

Earlier, the government had said operations had been suspended after the aerial interception of an object near the airport, with a witness telling AFP of a loud explosion followed by a cloud of smoke.

"For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended," the government's Dubai Media Office said in a social media post.

The government said in a separate post that there had been "a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception", which caused no injuries.

"The air defenses of the United Arab Emirates are currently responding to missile and drone threats coming from Iran," the Emirati Ministry of Defence had said, without specifying the targets of the attacks.

The Flightradar24 tracking website earlier showed planes circling above the airport in an apparent holding pattern.

In a statement since deleted from X, Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, had announced it was suspending all flights to and from Dubai until further notice, but later said it had resumed operations.

Flights from Dubai's main airport had partially resumed on Monday despite daily drone attacks targeting sites in the United Arab Emirates.

Last Saturday, four employees were injured and a terminal was damaged as war broke out in the Middle East following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Operator Dubai Airports said at the time that the incident had been "quickly brought under control", without providing details.

Iranian attacks have also hit Abu Dhabi airport, the upmarket Palm Jumeirah development and the Burj Al Arab luxury hotel, while drone debris caused a fire at the U.S. consulate in Dubai on Tuesday.