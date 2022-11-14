Global Ports Holding (GPH) has expanded its footprint to North America as it announced on Monday it had reached an agreement to manage a major port in Canada.

The world’s largest cruise port operator, a subsidiary of Global Investment Holdings, said it signed a 10-year concession agreement with a 10-year extension option with Prince Rupert Cruise Port, the company said in a statement.

Located in British Columbia, just some 65 kilometers from Alaska, one of the largest cruise markets in the world, the port marks GPH’s first cruise port in North America.

The operator already has an extensive portfolio consisting of ports in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Asia and Northern Europe.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port welcomed around 41,000 cruise passengers in 2022, the statement said. It is expected to almost double that figure and welcome close to 80,000 passengers throughout 2023.

“Prince Rupert’s value proposition to cruise visitors is strong – its strategic location positions it to be an efficient and attractive port of call on Alaskan itineraries with a rich and diverse cultural history, and GPH has the proven expertise to elevate cruise tourism in northern British Columbia,’’ said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of Prince Rupert Port Authority.

Stating that the port has the infrastructure to accommodate even larger ships, Mike Maura Jr., regional director of the Americas of GPH, said, “our focus will be to strengthen and expand the shore excursion capabilities of the beautiful destination Prince Rupert is.”

GPH Chairperson and CEO Mehmet Kutman said Prince Rupert Cruise Port is important because it is located on one of the world’s most important cruise routes and is the first port in North America, where he said the holding is strengthening its presence.

“As Global Ports Holding, we are reinforcing our title as the world’s largest cruise port operator day by day. Now, with Prince Rupert Cruise Port, we have stepped into the Alaska market, and by taking presence in this port, we are increasing our share of the cruise market.”