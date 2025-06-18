SunExpress, the joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, on Wednesday said it would expand its capacity between the United Kingdom and Türkiye for the 2025 summer season, citing rising travel demand.

The leisure carrier announced it will offer a total of 10,000 additional seats across five routes connecting the U.K. to Türkiye’s popular holiday destinations.

The increased capacity, available between August and October, will cover flights between London Gatwick, London Stansted, Bristol and Birmingham to Antalya, as well as Edinburgh to Dalaman.

Known for their scenic coastlines and diverse tourist offerings, Antalya and Dalaman remain among the most visited destinations in Türkiye, attracting strong interest from U.K. travelers.

A record of more than 4.4 million British tourists arrived in Türkiye last year, according to official data. That count stood at 3.8 million in 2023 and about 3 million in 2022.

Based in Antalya, SunExpress serves 237 routes across 35 countries with a fleet of 85 aircraft.

The airline carried almost 15 million passengers last year with a load factor of 86%. The count marked a new peak for the company after 12.6 million passengers in 2023.

It targets a new record of nearly 17 million passengers in 2025.

Its revenues rose by 23% in 2024 to record 2.2 billion euros ($2.53 billion), while its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was 195 million euros.