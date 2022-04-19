Polish tourists will no longer require a visa to visit Turkey, reported the country's Official Gazette on Tuesday.

The visa exemption was approved for touristic purposes and transit passes with a maximum residence period of 90 days within 180 days.

Turkey and Poland share strong ties with their heads of state voicing the will to establish a high-level strategic partnership council to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Last month President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda during which the two presidents hailed bilateral ties.

There are many opportunities and a great capacity to advance bilateral relations between the two countries, Duda said at the time. "We have reiterated one more time that we hope our trade volume will exceed the figure of $10 billion."

During his previous visit, Duda described Turkey as Warsaw's "strongest ally" in its region, saying he believes that the two countries can fend off outside threats from within NATO's framework.

Turkey also seeks to increase tourism from Poland, as previously stated by Turkish officials. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu earlier said the country aims to increase the number of Polish tourists in the next few years to 1.5 million visits.

Back in February 2020, Turkey said citizens of six more European countries will be able to travel to the country without a visa.

The countries included Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom.