Turkish medical tourism firm Longevita, which provides services in many fields from hair transplants to dentistry, came in 31st place in Britain’s top 100 private companies with the fastest-growing sales over the last three years, a press release by the company said Wednesday.

The London-based company was listed on The Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 League Table, recognizing Turkish medical tourism's phenomenal growth and how the country is a top contender for customers in need of medical services.

“This remarkable achievement demonstrates the British public desire for safe, expert, highly qualified cosmetic surgery at competitive prices,” the press release said, noting that Longevita recorded a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74.37% in sales, which put the company on the list. It is the only medical tourism company featured on this year's league table.

“Having completed around 10,000 medical procedures on UK patients over the last three years, the Longevita medical team in the UK and Turkey are delighted to have been recognized in such an esteemed list,” it said.

Headquartered in London, the company has offices in Istanbul and the western Turkish province of Izmir, providing services to patients from the U.K., Ireland, the U.S., Canada, France and Australia.

If approved, following a consultation by company experts, “those patients are referred to qualified surgeons who perform hair transplant, plastic surgery, cosmetic dentistry and eye surgery at internationally accredited private hospitals in Turkey.”

Longevita also has affiliate dental imaging centers around the U.K. in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol and Nottingham.

“Patients can get their x-rays taken for free in these centers for the most accurate treatment planning before they travel to Turkey,” the statement said.

The company’s founder and CEO, Kağan Seymenoğlu, whose views were included in the company statement, said that he would like to thank the patients who chose to use the company's services as well as all the medical and non-medical teams in London, Istanbul and Izmir for their hard work.

“We have seen consistently increasing demand for Longevita services despite the COVID-19 pandemic where travel restrictions, lockdowns and quarantine rules were widespread across the globe. This is an excellent recognition that UK patients are seeking quality but affordable medical procedures so we are happy to assist them with our #bethebestversionofyourself motto,” he said.

The company also offers a range of nonsurgical procedures in central London, including Botox, fillers, nonsurgical nose jobs, nonsurgical facelifts and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections.

The company will be presented an award in May at a ceremony that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Sir Richard Branson are set to attend. Fellow Fast Track 100 companies, including U.K.-based Huel, Gymshark, Boxpark and BrewDog, will also take part in the ceremony.

Fast Track has been publishing league tables of the U.K.’s top-performing private companies with The Sunday Times for the past 24 years. Companies are ranked by the CAGR in their sales over the last three financial years. The companies need to be registered in the U.K. and be independent, unquoted and ultimate holding companies. Annualized sales must exceed 250,000 pounds (TL 2.63 million, $338,483) in the base year and 5 million pounds in the latest year, and an increase in sales from the penultimate to the latest year is required. Firms must have 10 employees or more and make an operating profit of at least 500,000 pounds in their latest available accounts. The research was carried out by Fast Track in 2020 between August and November. Most of the companies were interviewed by telephone or video calls by the Fast Track research team.