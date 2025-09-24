President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to New York for the 80th U.N. General Assembly coincided with fresh efforts to strengthen Türkiye-U.S. cooperation in health and business, as leading Turkish groups held high-level meetings with American counterparts this week.

The Health Tourism Confederation (SATKOF) and the Turkish American Businessmen’s Association (TABA-AmCham) convened Wednesday at the Turkish House (Türkevi), Türkiye’s diplomatic hub near U.N. headquarters, as part of the U.S. Engagements 2025 Program. The event, led by SATKOF Chairperson Prof. Dr. Aysun Bay and TABA-AmCham Chairperson Süleyman Ecevit Şanlı, stressed the importance of expanding Turkish-American business and health partnerships.

Delegates also paid courtesy visits to Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, and New York Consul General Muhittin Ahmet Yazal. Organizers described the meetings as key steps in reinforcing bilateral cooperation.

High-level participation is expected in the coming days, with Erdoğan anticipated to join alongside ministers of health, energy, trade and industry. Diplomats, foreign ambassadors, representatives from the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY) and members of the Armenian diaspora are also scheduled to attend.

A milestone announcement came with SATKOF confirming preparations to open representative offices in the U.S., a move seen as bolstering Türkiye’s role in the global health tourism sector.

“SATKOF, within the framework of its health diplomacy vision, fully supports all initiatives that contribute to enhancing Türkiye’s international standing,” Bay said, adding that engagements in New York demonstrate how Türkiye’s health diplomacy is making its mark globally.

Organizers emphasized that SATKOF and TABA-AmCham will continue to build bridges in health, trade and diplomacy, aiming to boost Türkiye’s global brand value and deepen ties with the U.S.