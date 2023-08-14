One of Türkiye’s most prominent hubs in the eastern Black Sea region is enjoying a surge in the inflow of tourists, led by the Gulf and Europe, seeking respite from bustling urban life and extreme heat.

Renowned for its historical and natural richness, Trabzon has over recent years turned into a hot spot, particularly for Arab travelers, offering a harmonious blend of lush green landscapes and mesmerizing azure waters.

Tamer Erdoğan, the head of the provincial culture and tourism directorate, affirmed the high demand for the region and cited a growing interest from Europe during the ongoing season.

"All of the Gulf countries are showing interest in our city. Recently, we have also seen growing interest from European countries, notably the Netherlands, Italy, France and Germany," said Erdoğan.

Around 400,000 foreigners visited Trabzon from January through July this year, marking a 79% year-over-year increase, according to the official data.

Erdoğan expressed optimism about surpassing last year's figures.

“Considering both domestic and foreign visitors, the total for the first seven months of 2023 stands at 740,000 visitors, a 43% increase based on the previous year's average," he noted.

In July alone, Trabzon hosted 192,892 foreign tourists, a 112% surge from the same period in the previous year. The figure reaches 268,427 combined with domestic travelers, translating into an 81% jump compared to July 2022.

Trabzon has much to offer. It features multiple notable attractions, including picturesque plateaus and landmarks such as Uzungöl, Sümela Monastery, Sera Lake, Çal Cave, Şahinkaya, Boztepe, Kızlar Monastery, Ganita and the centuries-old Hagia Sophia Mosque.

Erdoğan emphasizes that visitors are particularly drawn to Trabzon's uplands. "Sümela, Uzungöl, Hıdırneb and our other uplands are the primary destinations. Our guests love spending time by the riverside and in cool places, enjoying the serenity of nature."

Besides indulging in shopping within the city center, tourists engage in activities like trekking, rafting, safaris, fishing, horseback riding, boat and yacht tours, rock climbing and paragliding.

A notable highlight is the significant increase in boat tours within Trabzon, with a reported 50% rise in boat tours recently, according to Erdoğan.

"Our guests enjoy taking boat rides along the coastal areas to experience different destinations. This trend revitalizes Trabzon, enhancing both alternative tourism and maritime tourism," he said.

Sera Lake Facilities Manager Hayri Can Aydın also acknowledged the consistent tourism trend.

"The tourism intensity has remained steady compared to last year. We receive a substantial number of tourists, especially from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan. We operate at full capacity seven days a week," Aydın noted.

He attributes the increase in visitor numbers partly to favorable weather conditions.

Highlighting tourists' affinity for nature, Aydın continued: "The current season is progressing well, and we hope it will continue this way. We are currently in August, and the season is gradually winding down. We are focusing on planning and implementing strategies to enhance the attraction for next year and further captivate the interest of our tourists."

Mustafa Şahin, a 58-year-old German tourist of Turkish descent vacationing with his family in Trabzon, said the region boasts “a distinct natural charm.”

"We had the opportunity to explore places like Boztepe and Hagia Sophia. The sea and the scenery are truly breathtaking. There are still unexplored places awaiting us. These areas are exceptionally beautiful," Şahin said.