A prominent toymaker hailing from Belarus, Polesie has started producing full-cover face masks at its plant in Turkey’s northernmost Sinop province.

Having opened its factory in the region three months ago, the company decided to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by producing masks that offer full protection.

The general manager of Polesie Turkey, Ozan Bala told reporters that the masks, branded Covidur, are patented by the company.

“Our products were designed after hard work by our industrial engineers, using the best quality raw materials. Our product blocks any contact with the eyes, nose and mouth, offering total protection against COVID-19,” he said.

“One of the advantages of this product is that it is washable and reusable for a long period of time. Apart from total protection, it is also durable and suitable for use in crowded workplaces,” Bala added.

The official also said that the masks are going to be distributed first to Turkish health personnel, and later put on sale at pharmacies and stores.

The $5.5 million joint Turkish-Belarusian factory investment by Polesie was inaugurated on Jan. 20 in Sinop.

The 100,000-square-meter facility located in the city's organized industrial area currently employs 120 people with a prospect to provide up to 1,200 jobs.

The Belarusian company targets the Turkish market with the recent investment, as well as exports to many other countries.

Established in 1998, Polesie, based in the southwestern Belarusian city of Kobrin, is among the largest toymakers in the world with 2,800 employees and shipments to more than 70 countries worldwide.