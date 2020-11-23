Some 120 boats worth TL 350 million ($44.5 million) were sold during a major boat show at Istanbul's Tuzla Viaport Marina.

The sales were made on the sidelines of Boat Show Tuzla, which was organized for the fifth time between Nov. 7-15, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Monday.

The event brought together ultra-luxury mega yachts, motor yachts, catamarans and speed boats.

In addition, there were vessels designed for those who cannot give up the comforts of home while at sea along with cheap sailboats for those who want to enjoy the water on a lower budget.

Showcased during the event, which hosted 25,000 visitors, were 150 boats from 100 firms representing 400 brands.

In addition to distributor brands, many domestic production yachts including Mazu Yacht, Momenta Yacht, Vision F, Tendr Yat, My Serenitas, Yaren Yacht, Safter, Vega Yacht, Barbaros, Kızılkayan, Mengi Yay, Yener Boat, Müzeyyen, Bora Boat and LCY Yachts were exhibited in the show.

Turkish-made My Serenitas was one of the most opulent boats showcased at Boat Show Tuzla. The 32-meter-long ultra-luxury class yacht, valued at TL 70 million, has five sleeping cabins and can carry 10 passengers. The interior of the boat evokes house luxury with its hidden TVs, spacious bathrooms and modern design.

Another spectacular boat is the 24-carat gold plated Müzeyyen. It is valued TL 10 million and was built in the Tuzla shipyards.