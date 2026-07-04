Türkiye's low-cost carrier AJet has launched a new direct route connecting Ankara and St. Petersburg, marking the latest expansion of the airline's presence in the Russian market.

The inaugural flight was celebrated with a ceremony at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport on Thursday, featuring a musical performance with traditional instruments.

The new route will operate five days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, linking Ankara Esenboğa Airport and Pulkovo Airport.

The airline's Russian network now includes daily flights from Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Moscow's Vnukovo Airport and St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport, alongside daily flights from Ankara to Moscow.

Russia's e-visa program for Turkish citizens holding ordinary passports, along with visa-free travel for holders of Turkish special (green) passports, is expected to make St. Petersburg, Russia's cultural capital, a more accessible destination for Turkish travelers.

Nearly 7 million Russian tourists visited Türkiye in 2025, while the number of Turkish visitors to Russia reached nearly 70,000. Although Moscow remains the top destination for Turkish tourists, St. Petersburg officials are seeking to attract more visitors from Türkiye.

Passengers await check-in at Pulkovo Airport, St. Petersburg, Russia, July 2, 2026. (Courtesy of AJet)

The new route underscores AJet's rapid growth since its inaugural flight on March 31, 2024.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, the carrier has quickly expanded its operations by leveraging its parent company's industry expertise.

During its first two years, AJet added 56 new routes across 19 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia.

As of 2026, AJet serves 100 destinations, including 39 domestic and 61 international routes.

While primarily operating from hubs at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Ankara Esenboğa Airport, the airline established Milas-Bodrum Airport as a new base for the summer 2026 season, offering direct flights to 22 destinations.

AJet is also the leading international carrier operating from Ankara, serving 32 destinations across 24 countries from Esenboğa Airport.