Turkish low-cost carrier AJet is set to expand its international network with 26 new direct routes connecting five cities across Türkiye's Anatolian heartland to Germany in summer 2027, offering 34 weekly round-trip services to strengthen travel links and boost regional tourism.

AJet will introduce nonstop flights from Çukurova, Samsun, Trabzon, Sivas and Gaziantep to six German cities, making it easier for Turkish citizens living abroad to visit their hometowns while providing international travelers with more options to explore Türkiye.

Tickets for the new routes have already gone on sale, the airline announced.

AJet CEO Kerem Sarp announced the expansion on social media, highlighting the airline's efforts to improve connectivity between Türkiye and Germany.

"We recently announced our Bodrum and Dalaman routes. Today, we are putting tickets on sale for 26 new direct routes connecting Germany with Trabzon, Samsun, Sivas, Çukurova and Gaziantep," Sarp said.

He emphasized that the new connections would facilitate travel for Turkish citizens residing in Germany while supporting tourism in Anatolian destinations.

"These flights will make it easier for our citizens living in Germany to reach their hometowns and loved ones without transfers," Sarp said.

"We believe our new connections will offer more options to travelers wishing to discover Anatolia and contribute to regional tourism. As Türkiye's youngest and fastest-growing airline, we will continue working to provide our passengers with safe, accessible travel to more destinations," he added.

34 weekly flights to six German cities

Under its summer 2027 schedule, AJet will operate seven weekly round-trip services from Çukurova International Airport to Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart.

Another 24 weekly services will connect Samsun Çarşamba Airport and Trabzon Airport with Berlin, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart.

The airline will also introduce two weekly round-trip flights between Sivas and Cologne, along with one weekly service between Gaziantep and Düsseldorf.

First flights scheduled for April 2027

The first services under the expanded network are scheduled to begin in April 2027.

Flights from Çukurova, as well as services connecting Samsun with Düsseldorf and Munich and Trabzon with Frankfurt and Stuttgart, will launch that month.

The remaining direct routes between Anatolian cities and Germany are scheduled to begin in June 2027, coinciding with the peak summer travel season.

Additional connections from Bodrum, Dalaman

The expansion follows AJet's earlier announcement of direct summer 2027 flights from two of Türkiye's popular holiday destinations, Bodrum and Dalaman.

The airline has already opened ticket sales for services connecting the two destinations with five German cities: Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Hanover and Munich.

The additional routes are expected to strengthen air connectivity between Türkiye and Germany during the busy summer travel period.