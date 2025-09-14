Boeing's total procurement volume from Türkiye's aviation industry has exceeded $2 billion, according to Ayşem Sargın, general manager of Boeing Türkiye and Central Asia.

The American aerospace giant is celebrating 80th anniversary in Türkiye, which it sees as a priority growth market and as an important source of industrial, engineering and technological capabilities, Sargın said.

The long-standing partnership dates back to the delivery of the first DC-3 aircraft in 1945. Today, that relationship has evolved into a deep and strategic partnership built on trust, innovation and a shared vision, Sargın told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Through the Boeing Türkiye National Aviation Plan (NAI) launched in 2017, she said cooperation deepened in four main areas: industry, technology, regional services and advanced capabilities.

Türkiye today hosts more than 20 suppliers working with Boeing operating in key cities such as Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Bursa, Kayseri and Eskişehir.

"Turkish suppliers provide components for all current-generation Boeing commercial aircraft, from the 737 to the 787, as well as defense platforms such as the Chinook and P-8," Sargın said.

Boeing also runs a Supplier Development Program to help Turkish companies meet global certification standards, which Sargın said would give a multiplier effect to Türkiye's aerospace exports.

A Boeing logo is seen before the opening of the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 13, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

The company further expanded its footprint in Türkiye in 2018 by opening its Engineering and Technology Center in Istanbul Teknopark, one of only a handful of such facilities worldwide.

The center, staffed by nearly 100 engineers, contributes to global product development while also strengthening Türkiye's future leadership in aerospace, Sargın said.

"We believe Türkiye has the talent, vision and ecosystem to play a key role in the future of global aviation," she noted. "Our partnership is built on mutual benefit and we are committed to expanding it in the decades ahead."

Sustainable aviation

Sargın went on to underscore Türkiye's role in sustainable aviation and the global net-zero transition.

"From expanding our local supplier network to investing in young talent, and collaborating on sustainable fuel platforms and next-generation technologies, we believe Türkiye will play a key role in shaping the future of aviation, not just regionally, but on a global scale," she said.

She explained that Boeing supports its global customers and stakeholders in aligning with long-term sustainability goals, including the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The company's five-pronged strategy includes fleet renewal, advanced technology, renewable energy and sustainable fuels, operational efficiency and market-based measures.

Aircraft such as the 787 Dreamliner, 777X, and 737 Max offer 20%-30% greater fuel efficiency compared to previous models.

"Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is the most impactful solution for decarbonizing flight over the next 30 years," Sargın said. "Pure SAF, which contains no fossil fuel, can reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel."

Boeing Türkiye and Central Asia General Manager Ayşem Sargın. (Courtesy of Boeing)

Beyond SAF, Boeing is investing in green hydrogen and electric flight technologies. Its joint venture Wisk has conducted over 1,750 successful test flights with a fully autonomous, all-electric air taxi since 2010.

Boeing is also working with NASA and GE Aerospace to develop a 1-megawatt hybrid-electric propulsion system integrated into a Saab 340 test aircraft.

Sargın said they welcome Türkiye's recent SAF mandate introduced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, calling it a very important step toward sustainable aviation.

"Policies that prioritize climate in aviation are crucial for reducing emissions and align with global net-zero targets," she said.

"Türkiye's strategic location, its world-class airline, and one of the world's largest airports make it a key player in scaling SAF regionally."

Through the Türkiye Sustainable Aviation Platform (TSAA), according to Sargın, Boeing is conducting an analysis of SAF feedstock supply, including the potential of domestic biomass that could be sourced from Türkiye's agricultural sector.