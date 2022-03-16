The Turkish leisure carrier Corendon Airlines will add new destinations to its flight network for the 2022 summer season while also increasing the frequency of its flights, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement said that the United Kingdom-Turkey flight schedule will be expanded considering the high demand from the British market, and that daily flights will be conducted from London to Turkey’s southern Mediterranean touristic hub, Antalya.

The carrier is set to start its U.K. flights from five airports in Turkey as of April 1.

The number of British tourists to make travel reservations has increased with the further easing of travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They will be able to travel to Turkey more comfortably with the new flights of Corendon Airlines, the statement said.

The carrier, apart from London, will operate flights from Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow to Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman. It will contribute to increasing the number of foreign tourists coming to Turkey.

Corendon Airlines Commercial Director Mine Aslan, whose views were included in the company statement said that they have high expectations and hopes for the upcoming summer season.

“We focused on improving our infrastructure during the pause we experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and realized a great digital transformation. The U.K. is a market where digital channels are important and that we adapt to the dynamics of this market with the digital developments we carry out,” Aslan said.

Stating that they were pleased with the interest they received from Europe and especially the U.K., she noted that the early booking campaigns announced by the company attracted great attention from the region.

“Antalya stands out as the most preferred destination by British passengers, who show how much they miss Turkey with this high interest,” Aslan added. The airlines intend to meet this demand by increasing the frequency of the flights.

“We will also increase the number of our flight destinations by adding new cities from the U.K. in the coming period. We aim to expand our plans to include the winter season. 2022 will be a period when we take a leap forward in the U.K. market,” she said.