Delta Air Lines, one of the largest U.S. carriers, said Monday it would postpone the planned launch of direct flights to Saudi Arabia as U.S. air safety regulators warned of continued safety risks.

Delta had planned to launch direct service from Atlanta to Riyadh on Oct. 23, but delayed the plan following weekend Houthi attacks on the Riyadh airport.

"Delta will delay the planned launch of its nonstop service between Atlanta and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, amid evolving developments in the region," the U.S. carrier said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice to air missions cautioning about a "potentially hazardous situation" in the airspace around Jeddah, which is on the western side of the Middle Eastern country.

"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight," the notice said.

Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has been the site of multiple attacks in recent days that killed at least 18 people, including 13 on Saturday in the deadliest attack on the kingdom in more than a decade, with hundreds also wounded.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation extended a suspension of operations without specifying when flights would resume.

Delta said it was committed to the market, which it called "one of the world's most important and fast-growing regions" in an August 2026 announcement of the Riyadh-Atlanta service.

"We remain in close contact with relevant government and aviation partners, including Saudia and Riyadh Air, as we monitor the situation," the company said.

"Saudi Arabia remains an important market for Delta, and we are committed to serving the Kingdom for the long term. We look forward to connecting Saudi Arabia to Delta's global network in March 2027."