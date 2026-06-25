The planned mega infrastructure project linking the south of Iraq with Türkiye and into Europe is emerging as a key alternative transportation route amid tensions in the Middle East, a top Turkish official said Thursday.

"Due to the wars and tensions in the Middle East, there have been serious problems on transportation routes. At this point, the Development Road emerges as a serious alternative," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

"We have agreed to implement the railway in the first stage of the Development Road, and in the future, we are also considering bringing the highway into operation," the minister told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The multinational Development Road project is seen as a strategic trade corridor that will stretch about 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from Iraq’s Grand Faw Port through Türkiye and into Europe.

Emphasizing that Türkiye is an island of stability when looking at both the Russia-Ukraine war and the wars in the Middle East, Uraloğlu suggested that Türkiye is a country that stands by its word in difficult times, and a country that is needed for, which he said is very valuable.

Moreover, he underscored that Türkiye currently has strong capabilities and is considered a country that everyone approaches as a solution partner.

Connecting Development Road to Middle Corridor

Uraloğlu also noted that Iraq is building new ports for the Development Road, the most important of which is the Faw Port on the Persian Gulf, and explained that it would be constructed in four phases and opened gradually.

Emphasizing that with the implementation of the Development Road, cargo coming from the Persian Gulf can reach Türkiye via both highway and railway and from there to all of Europe, Uraloğlu explained that they also want "to build an energy transmission line, and a communication and information line here."

He also described the Port of Faw as a major investment, arguing that when completed, it will become an important global logistics center.

Pointing out that the port will become even more significant due to the Development Road, Uraloğlu went on to say: "Due to the wars and tensions in the Middle East, there have been serious issues on transportation routes. At this point, the Development Road emerges as a serious alternative."

"Türkiye has around 217 ports of various sizes, and the Port of Faw will be as large as a quarter of their combined capacity. From this port, fuel and export goods coming from other countries will be transported by railway and highway," he suggested.

"We have agreed to first bring the railway into operation on the Development Road, and in the future, we are considering activating the highway," he added.

"Additionally, by connecting the Development Road to the Middle Corridor, we will further strengthen our route."

The role of trade routes, such as the Middle Corridor, has grown with its potential more emphasized following the escalation of the conflict between the U.S., Israel and Iran earlier this year. The conflict, which has disrupted energy and trade flows through most of the Gulf and Middle East region, has reinforced the need for more routes to operate.

Alternative route on Gulf-Europe line

Drawing attention to the advantages the Development Road project is expected to bring to Türkiye, Uraloğlu said: "Türkiye, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have already agreed on the project. The project will contribute to the region’s transit trade."

"We foresee that the Development Road will strengthen Türkiye's transit role in Middle East-Europe trade, increase freight capacity at ports, logistics centers and railways, create an alternative route on the Gulf-Europe line, and accelerate logistics investments, especially in Mersin, Gaziantep and southeastern Anatolia," he maintained.

"Moreover, we expect the project to contribute about $55 billion to the Turkish economy over 10 years once completed."