President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif are set to inaugurate Lachin International Airport in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

The airport is the third built by Azerbaijan in territories liberated during the 2020 war with Armenia.

Located at an altitude of 1,800 meters (5,900 feet) above sea level, it was built by clearing and leveling rocky areas in the mountainous terrain. Lachin is the highest-altitude airport in Azerbaijan.

Starting its construction in 2021, the airport is 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Lachin's city center, 70 kilometers from Shusha and 60 kilometers from Kalbajar. It has a runway length of 3,000 meters and is 60 meters wide, and its terminal building can serve as many as 200 passengers per hour.

With the decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on May 26, the airport was granted the status of an international airport. Information on this status was also relayed to international organizations. Thus, the number of international airports in Azerbaijan increased to nine.

Earlier, Fuzuli International Airport, the first airport built in the regions liberated by Azerbaijan, was opened on Oct. 26, 2021, with the participation of Erdoğan and Aliyev.

The two leaders also inaugurated the Zangilan International Airport on Oct. 20, 2022.