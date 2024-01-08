Türkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) carried some 83.4 million passengers throughout last year, posting an annual surge of 16.1%, according to a statement sent to Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Monday.

The number of passengers carried on domestic flights soared 19.1% year-over-year to 30.4 million in 2023, according to the data.

At the same time, the flag carrier saw an annual hike of 14.4% on international routes, hitting the 53 million figure from January through December last year.

In comparison, Turkish Airlines carried some 71.8 million passengers in 2022.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, rose by 1.9 points to 82.6% last year – 84.3% on domestic flights and 82.4% on international flights.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) offered by the national flag carrier gained 16.4% at an annualized pace to 234.8 billion in 2023.

The volume of cargo and mail it carried dropped 1.2% to 1.66 tons in the same period.

The total number of passengers carried by the airline in December jumped by 10.1% when compared to the same period a year earlier to 6.1 million from 5.5 million.

Its total load factor came in at 79.8% last month, 80% on international routes and 78.5% on domestic, while ASK climbed 19.4% to 19.8 billion.

The airline carried 159,700 tons of cargo and mail in December 2023, a yearly rise of 15.8%.

As of the end of last year, Turkish Airlines flies to 340 destinations with its fleet of 440 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.