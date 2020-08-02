Flights between Turkey and Iraq have been suspended due to rising coronavirus infections in Turkey, Iraq's Aviation Authority said on Sunday.

Iraq reopened Baghdad and its southern airports last week for international travel after airlines were grounded for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Turkey said it had suspended all flights to Iran and Afghanistan as part of measures against the outbreak.

Turkey gradually restarted international flights as of June 11 as it eased lockdown measures.

On Saturday, citing Health Ministry data, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 996 people had contracted COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours in Turkey, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 231,869.