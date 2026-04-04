Iran has authorized the passage of vessels carrying essential, humanitarian goods to Iranian ports via Strait of Hormuz, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported Saturday citing a letter by the Agriculture Ministry's trade development office

Backed by the government and the armed forces, the directive permits vessels carrying essential goods and livestock feed to pass through under designated protocols, the report said.

After the approval, industry associations informed their member companies to proceed with sending cargo ships to southern Iranian ports following the removal of the previous restrictions, it added.

Regional tensions have escalated since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets.

Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.