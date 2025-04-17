Türkiye's busiest air hub, Istanbul Airport, launched on Thursday simultaneous operations on three runways, in what was described as a "historic" moment by top officials and another significant step for domestic aviation.

The ceremony for the launch of the system that allows three aircraft to independently land and take off simultaneously was attended by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, representatives and executives of flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and the airport, guests and members of the press.

"This is not only a first for Türkiye but also for European aviation, and it is also a historic step in global aviation. Türkiye is the only country after the U.S. to implement this practice," he said.

In his speech, Uraloğlu highlighted infrastructural and aviation expansion over the past two decades, mentioning also the recent opening of new terminals at Antalya Airport.

Evaluating the importance of air travel, he said that air transportation means using time most efficiently and stands out as one of the most effective tools in this regard, while also highlighting that it becomes bridge connecting people and also "becoming the driving force behind economic development."

Uraloğlu also mentioned that the number of airports in the country was lifted from 26 in 2002 to 58 with the opening of Çukurova International Airport, referring to last year's opening of the air hub in southern Türkiye.

Recalling that Istanbul Airport was opened in 2018, Uraloğlu emphasized that with its annual passenger capacity of 90 million, it has carried Türkiye "to the top of global aviation."

"Our airport, which hosted over 52 million passengers in 2019, the first year after its opening, served over 76 million passengers in 2023. (Last year) it hosted 80.1 million passengers in the "Major" airports category, which serves over 40 million passengers annually, ranking second in Europe and seventh worldwide in its category," the minister furthered.

He also reflected on the growth in flights served at the Istanbul Airport, mentioning that between April 7 and April 13, it served an average of 1,464 flights per day, citing European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) data, thus becoming the busiest airport in Europe.

'Pulse of global aviation'

Pointing out that these constantly increasing statistics and broken records reveal the power and potential of Istanbul Airport, Uraloğlu said: "Now, we are adding strength to this global power with simultaneous triple independent runway operations. We are crowning the magnificence of our airport, increasing its power as a center that keeps the pulse of global aviation and giving wings to Türkiye's vision that goes beyond its borders."

In a written statement earlier on Wednesday, Uraloğlu stated that with the triple independent runway operation, the traffic flow of Istanbul Airport "will accelerate and its dynamic capacity will increase."

Preparations for the project began in the final quarter of 2022, he said and explained that throughout 2023 and 2024, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM), the flag-carrier Turkish Airlines and Eurocontrol collaborated on a series of meetings, safety assessments, risk analyses and simulations to ensure a secure and efficient rollout.

All necessary preparations were completed in line with the safety analysis report prepared by Eurocontrol, he said, adding that new airspace was developed, control systems were made suitable for triple operations, airline companies were informed and Turkish air traffic controllers were also trained with the domestically made simulator.

Uraloğlu also stated that the technology required to support triple runway operations is "highly advanced and complex" as the system includes advanced radars, sensitive navigation aids and strong air traffic control protocols.

"All these components ensure that simultaneous operations are carried out safely and that air and ground traffic continue uninterrupted. The system also includes automatic structures that help predict flight routes and flows, and plays an important role in preventing runway incursions and smooth traffic management," he concluded.

Within the scope of simultaneous triple independent runway operations that officially commenced at Istanbul Airport with the ceremony at 10 a.m. local time (8 a.m. GMT), three aircraft belonging to Turkish Airlines took off simultaneously to mark the start of this type of operation.

After the speeches, Uraloğlu and his entourage moved to the Istanbul Airport Traffic Control Tower. Moreover, after the preparations were done, the minister spoke with the pilots of the planes that were ready for takeoff.

Uraloğlu asked the pilots of the Turkish Airlines planes on the 34, 35 and 36 left runways whether they were ready for takeoff. Receiving the answers from the pilots that they were ready, Uraloğlu said, "Takeoff from the 34 left, 35 left and 36 left runways is free, have a good flight. We are starting the independent triple landing and takeoff from three runways, which we will perform for the first time in the world after the U.S. May it bring good luck."