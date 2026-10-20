Istanbul Airport has been named the "Best Airport in the World" in the Readers' Choice Awards 2026, organized by the U.K. edition of Condé Nast Traveller magazine.

The airport ranked first on the list, scoring 94.29 points based on evaluations from the readers of the magazine, according to the statement from IGA, the operator of Istanbul Airport, on Tuesday.

"Once again, iGA Istanbul Airport is the best in the world! We would like to thank all our colleagues and stakeholders, and above all, our guests who choose us," the airport said in a social media post.

Offering flights to approximately 350 destinations worldwide, Istanbul Airport took the top spot, surpassing Singapore Changi Airport and Dubai International Airport.

Singapore Changi Airport ranked second with 93.92 points, while Dubai International Airport came third with 93.18 points.

Copenhagen Airport ranked fourth with 93.13 points, Zurich Airport came fifth with 91.79 points, and Hamad International Airport in Qatar ranked sixth with 90.45 points.

On the list, Madrid-Barajas Airport ranked seventh with 90.23 points, Hong Kong International Airport came eighth with 89.50 points, Cape Town International Airport ranked ninth with 88.24 points and Rome Fiumicino Airport came 10th with 87.92 points.

Istanbul Airport had also been named the world’s best airport by readers of the U.S. edition of Condé Nast Traveller in 2024 and 2025.

Founded in 1909, Condé Nast publishes well-known titles such as Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Vanity Fair, and Wired. Through its print publications, digital platforms, and social media channels, the company reaches millions of readers worldwide.