Istanbul Airport has been named the world’s best for the second consecutive time, Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abudlkadir Uraloğlu announced Saturday.

“Istanbul Airport achieves double success,” Uraloğlu wrote on X.

“Istanbul Airport topped the ‘World’s Top 10 International Airports’ survey conducted by Travel and Leisure for the second consecutive time. Additionally, on July 18, it reached its highest daily flight count since its opening with 1,695 air traffic movements,” the minister said.

"And if it's possible, the airport got even better – securing a 98.57 score compared to last year’s 95.79," Travel and Leisure said in a statement earlier this week.

It said this year's result is "extra impressive" considering Istanbul Airport came in at number seven in the 2023 survey, with a reader score of 83.36.

According to Travel and Leisure readers, airports were evaluated based on accessibility, check-in experience, security, dining options, shopping and overall design.

IGA Istanbul Airport, which first entered the magazine’s prestigious ranking in 2021 – the first Turkish airport ever to do so – has once again proven its excellence by being named the best in the world for 2024.

Istanbul Airport was Europe's second-busiest airport last year and began simultaneous triple runway operations this April.

With this infrastructure, it became the first in Europe to have three runways and the second in the world, after the U.S.

The airport handled about 80 million passengers in 2024, making it Europe's largest and second-busiest airport, according to the State Airports General Directorate (DHMI).

It also became Europe's busiest air cargo hub last year, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe's 2024 Annual Traffic Report.

According to weekly data from the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), Istanbul Airport frequently topped the list in Europe in terms of daily flights.