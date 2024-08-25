Türkiye's Istanbul Airport once again topped the list of busiest air hubs in Europe, with an average of 1,510 flights a day, according to a recently published report of the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol).

IGA Istanbul remained the busiest airport in the week between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18, followed by Schipol Airport in Amsterdam with 1,428 flights and and Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport with 1,412 flights.

One of the most connected airports worldwide, Istanbul Airport has often been positioned at the very top of the list by exceeding the figure of 1,400 in daily flights.

According to the report, one more airport from Türkiye, namely Antalya Airport also emerged among the top 10 on the list. With 1,034 daily flights, the air hub in the Mediterranean ranked seventh, respectively, just behind London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Madrid Barajas.

Three of the top 10 airports (iGA Istanbul, Antalya and Rome) are currently handling traffic above their 2019 levels, Eurocontrol said in its European Aviation Overview report.

The traffic at Istanbul Airport surged 15% compared to 2019 levels and by 3% at Antalya Airport, it said.

Both of the airports along with Sabiha Gökçen International Airport showed positive performance throughout the first half of the year as well, industry data suggested earlier as the sector rebounded following pandemic constraints.