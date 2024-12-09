Istanbul Airport is preparing to launch simultaneous takeoff and landing operations on three runways in April next year, a top official said on Monday, making it the first aviation hub in Europe with such a feature.

The system that will enable three aircraft to independently land and take off simultaneously will be implemented as of April 17, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

"We are continuing our works related to the increasing passenger capacity," Uraloğlu said in a statement.

“This system, which we will bring to life in our country, will be a first in Europe,” he said.

Istanbul Airport was officially opened in late October 2018 before becoming fully operational in April 2019.

The gleaming glass-and-steel structure along the Black Sea coast has managed to turn into one of the most important transit centers in aviation ever since.

The airport served around 76 million passengers last year, up from around 52.75 million in 2019. It looks to increase the count to 85 million throughout 2024, according to its operator, IGA.

It looks to boost its passenger capacity to 120 million by the end of 2025.

That plan is part of an ongoing second investment phase at the airport that can handle 90 million passengers a year in the current phase.

All four phases of the construction and expansion, including six runways, are expected to be completed by 2028. The airport's third runway was inaugurated in June 2020.

The "simultaneous independent triple runway operation" will minimize delays caused by operational reasons, maximize fuel savings, and enhance flight efficiency, said Uraloğlu.

"These improvements will include ongoing construction work on new runways, which, once completed, will further optimize taxiing times and overall air traffic operations.”