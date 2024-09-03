The two airports in Istanbul handled over 2 million tons of cargo in the first seven months of the year, marking an increase of 15% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI).

At Istanbul Airport, 123,200 tons of freight traffic on domestic routes and 1.7 million tons on international routes were recorded from January to July, totaling 1.8 million tons, a 16% increase year-over-year.

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, Türkiye’s second-busiest air hub located in the Anatolian part of the city, meanwhile handled 70,700 tons of cargo on domestic flights and 169,800 tons on international flights, totaling 240,500 tons in the first seven months of the year, up 7% year-over-year.

The amount of cargo handled at Istanbul Atatürk Airport this year was not mentioned in the data.

Commercial flights up 7%

IGA Istanbul Airport recorded around 294,300 commercial flights in the first seven months of the year, a 5.5% increase year-over-year, with domestic flights totaling 67,270 and international flights reaching 227,000.

On the other hand, Sabiha Gökçen International Airport registered 63,345 domestic and 73,000 international flights, totaling around 136,400 in the same period, a 9.5% increase.

From January to July, the total number of flights from Istanbul’s two airports increased by 7% year-over-year to nearly 430,700.