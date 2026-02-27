Flights from Istanbul Airport to Tehran were canceled Friday night as tensions rose over a mounting U.S. military buildup around Iran, with Turkish Airlines and two Iranian carriers halting services, airport officials said.

Istanbul Airport said flights by Turkish Airlines and two Iranian companies to the Iranian capital had been canceled.

Four flights to Tehran scheduled for Saturday were also cancelled, though six others remained on the schedule. A Turkish Airlines flight to the northern Iranian city of Tabriz, due to leave early Saturday, was called off.

Turkish authorities made no comment on events in Iran on Friday, declining to join the litany of nations advising their citizens against travel to the country.

Türkiye has a 550 kilometer (340 mile) frontier with Iran that has three crossing points.

Several governments have urged their citizens to exercise caution in recent days. Britain said on Friday it had temporarily ⁠withdrawn its staff from Iran and closed its embassy amid rising ​regional tensions.

The United States has built ​up a large military presence across the ⁠Middle ‌East ‌ahead of a ⁠possible strike ‌on Iran, as talks between the ​two countries ⁠over Tehran's nuclear ⁠ambitions continue with no sign ⁠of ​a breakthrough.