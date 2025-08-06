Italy's government approved on Wednesday the project for the construction of what will be the world's longest single-span bridge, linking the island of Sicily to the mainland, despite environmental, financial and other concerns that have delayed it for decades.

The 3.7-kilometer (2.3-mile) structure has been under discussion since at least the late 1960s as a means to develop the relatively less-developed southern Italy.

The right-wing government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has made it a priority and set aside 13.5 billion euros ($15.63 billion) over the next 10 years to build it and its surrounding facilities.

The Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development (CIPESS) gave final approval to the project at a meeting in Rome, according to the League party of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini.

According to the Messina Strait Company, the bridge is expected to be completed in 2032.

The project has faced stiff opposition from those who question the wisdom of building such a bridge in an earthquake zone. Many also fear cost overruns, possible environmental damage and mafia infiltration in construction contracts.

Some citizen groups opposed to the bridge say it is unnecessary, and environmental associations filed a complaint with the European Union this week, flagging serious risks to the local environment.

Yet the bridge also has strong support from those who believe a fast rail and road connection, as an alternative to the current ferry crossing, will provide a much-needed boost to Sicily and the rest of Italy's poorer southern regions.

The Strait of Messina Bridge Project was awarded to the Eurolink consortium following an international tender. Italy's largest construction company, Webuild, leads the consortium, which also includes Spanish group Sacyr and Japanese group IHI.

According to the Messina Strait Company, overseeing the project, Wednesday's approval will enable the commencement of preliminary works, including archaeological and geological surveys. Land expropriations will also be authorised.

Last week, Salvini told reporters that validation by the national audit court would be required before the CIPESS resolution could take effect. A source close to the matter said this could take a few weeks.

Webuild has active construction projects worldwide, including Saudi Arabia's giant NEOM project. Sacyr participated in the Panama Canal expansion and IHI has been involved in the Akashi suspension bridge in Japan and the Osman Gazi suspension bridge in Türkiye.

Webuild has estimated that the construction could create more than 100,000 jobs.