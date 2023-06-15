The Kremlin said Thursday it saw no positive prospects when it came to renewing the Black Sea grain deal given that parts of the accord affecting Russia remained unfulfilled.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

"Work is ongoing, but to be honest we don't see any particularly positive prospects. Everything that was agreed on regarding us has not been fulfilled."

He said the current situation could not go on indefinitely.

A day earlier, Kremlin said Russia's "goodwill" cannot last indefinitely when it comes to renewing the deal, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements that Moscow was considering withdrawing from the accord.

The deal allowing Ukraine to resume sea-borne grain exports was brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis the U.N. said had been exacerbated by Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Moscow agreed reluctantly to extend the deal, known by diplomats as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, until July 17 on condition that it also received help with its own food and fertilizer exports.

"The extension of the grain deal was a goodwill gesture. Russia has repeatedly made such gestures...," Peskov told a regular news briefing on Wednesday.

"But unfortunately, in the absence of reciprocity, the lack of desire on the part of the collective West to fulfill part of the agreements concerning Russia, this manifestation of goodwill and political will cannot be endless," he said.

"That is why our exit from the deal after its expiry is being considered. But there is no decision yet," Peskov added.

On Tuesday, Putin accused the West of "cheating" Moscow by failing to deliver on promises to help get Russian agricultural goods to world markets.

Western powers have imposed tough sanctions on Russia following its decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

While Russia's food and fertilizer exports are not sanctioned, the West's restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance pose barriers to shipments, Moscow says.

Putin will discuss the future of the grain deal with African leaders in Russia on June 17, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Russian leader said on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to supply grain for free to the world's poorest countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kremlin said Putin had discussed supplies of grain, fertilizer and fuel during a phone call with Mali's interim leader.