Lufthansa is reducing the number of flights in the upcoming spring season due to engine issues involving parts of the medium-haul Airbus fleet, the German airliner said Friday.

As a result, the Romanian destinations Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara will no longer be served out of Frankfurt as of March 1, the airline said in response to an inquiry.

With the change to the summer flight schedule, the domestic connections to Frankfurt-Friedrichshafen and Munich-Leipzig as well as the Austrian destinations of Innsbruck and Linz from Frankfurt will also be discontinued as of March 31.

This will affect a total of 100 connections per week.

According to an earlier statement by chief executive Carsten Spohr, 64 aircraft in the Lufthansa Group are affected by the engine issues by the Pratt & Whitney manufacturer.

They are to be prioritized for inspection by Lufthansa Technik.

The manufacturer has recalled the turbines worldwide for maintenance because it had used a faulty metal powder in the production of the turbine discs and other parts.