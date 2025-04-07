New terminal facilities at Antalya Airport in Türkiye's popular tourist hub, due to be opened later this week, are set to lift the annual passenger capacity to 82 million from 35 million, a top official said on Sunday.

The new facilities will be inaugurated in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 12, said Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

"We are expanding the existing 90,143-square-meter international terminal to 224,000 square meters and the 36,859-square-meter domestic terminal to 75,000 square meters. Like this, we are lifting the annual capacity of our airport to 82 million," Uraloğlu said in a written statement, shared by the ministry.

Providing information about the expansion works carried out at Antalya Airport, the minister said that the number of aircraft parking positions, which were 108, was increased to 176 with new apron areas.

"The existing VIP Terminal was expanded from 690 square meters to 2,000 square meters, and the General Aviation Terminal was enlarged from 1,200 square meters to 2,800 square meters. In addition, the newly constructed 2,000 square meter State Guest House, 5,000 square meter DHMI Service Building and lodgings were opened," he added.

Waiting area at a terminal of Antalya Airport, Antalya, southern Türkiye, April 6, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Also stating that the construction works did not affect transportation and tourism activities in the region, Uraloğlu said that the airport continues to provide uninterrupted service by taking all construction measures specified in national and international legislation.

He also mentioned that nearly 40 million passengers on domestic and international routes were hosted at the airport last year.

Antalya Airport is the central hub for tourists from dozens of countries arriving every year in Antalya and its popular districts, from Kaş, Kemer, to Alanya. It is one of the busiest airports in the country, alongside Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

The expansion project of the airport is carrying particular significance in further boosting tourist arrivals to the city and elevating Antalya's potential even further.

Antalya Airport served 45,351 aircraft and 6.24 million passengers on domestic flights, as well as 188,748 aircraft and close to 33 million passengers on international flights in 2024, according to Uraloğlu.