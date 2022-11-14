Pakistan's flag carrier has launched direct flights to Istanbul from the capital Islamabad and the northeastern city of Lahore, the Istanbul Airport operator IGA said Monday.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passengers will be able to travel to 28 destinations in the Turkish Airlines' network thanks to the expansion of the codeshare deal between the two carriers.

The first flight departed from Lahore for Istanbul.

Pakistan International Airlines will offer Islamabad-Istanbul flights four days a week and from Lahore twice a week.

Istanbul Airport is expected to welcome additional 150,000 passengers of Pakistan International Airlines.

Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of IGA Istanbul Airport, said: "We are pleased with Pakistan International Airlines' Islamabad and Lahore flights, which will boost tourism between the two countries and provide Pakistani travelers with connections to nearly 300 destinations worldwide from a major hub like Istanbul."

Pakistan International Airlines CEO Amir Hayat said Türkiye is Pakistan's common ally and it was the right time for the strong fraternal bond between the two countries to turn into fruitful commercial aviation ties.