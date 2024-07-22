Project works on the second bridge set to connect Türkiye and Greece are nearing completion, a top official said on Monday, adding that following approval the preparations for the construction tender would take place.

The countries agreed to build the bridge over the Maritsa (Meriç) River to ease transportation and strengthen infrastructure between the two neighbors. The project comes amid a period of warmer ties, despite occasional rows over political issues.

The bridge to be built over the river would link the countries between the Ipsala border gate in Türkiye and the Kipi border gate in Greece.

"Following the approval of the projects, we will start preparations for the construction tender. This bridge will contribute to further easing transportation and increasing trade between the two countries," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said in a written statement.

Uraloğlu pointed out that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Athens on Jan. 22, 2004, to jointly construct a new highway border crossing bridge in the Ipsala-Kipi border crossing area, stating that they have taken significant steps to develop relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The minister explained that under the mentioned memorandum of understanding, the decision was made on June 10, 2006, for Greece to undertake the bridge project, and that the project works are nearing completion.

Uraloğlu noted that the project works conducted by Greece are expected to be completed this year, and said, "This issue was also discussed at the 9th Meeting of the Joint Planning and Monitoring Project Committee held in Thessaloniki on April 17, 2024. Following the approval of the projects, we will start preparations for the construction tender. This bridge will contribute to further easing transportation and increasing trade between the two countries."

The minister also highlighted the strategic importance of the bridge, not only for Türkiye and Greece but for the entire region.

"Once the preparations for the construction tender are completed, the construction works will start as soon as possible. The project will not only contribute to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries but also strengthen Türkiye's functional connection on the Thessaloniki-Sofia-Berlin route," he explained.

"Moreover, it will serve Türkiye's functional connection to the Pan-European Corridor and Balkan countries via the Egnatia Motorway," he added.

Uraloğlu emphasized that the 841-meter-long (2,759.19-feet-long) bridge to be built over the Meriç River is designed as "extradosed," noting that the old bridge built in 1958 could not handle the increasing traffic, and this bridge will be built as a four-lane bridge.

Greece and Türkiye, both NATO members, have long been at odds over issues, including where their continental shelves start and end, energy resources, flights over the Aegean Sea, and policies toward the ethnically divided island of Cyprus.

However, they have taken high-profile steps to improve their ties in recent years.