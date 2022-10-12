Russia is preparing to launch direct flights to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), according to the Russian press.

The news about the direct air connection between Russia and the TRNC was reported by the Izvestia newspaper, which cited sources with knowledge of the issue.

Meanwhile, according to Turkish broadcaster NTV, the first flight is expected to be on Nov. 15, the 39th anniversary of the republic.

The newspaper report also included information that Russia is planning to open a representative office on the Turkish side of the divided island. Noting that the flights planned to be launched with a private airline company will not mean Russia officially recognizes the TRNC, the newspaper emphasized that this step would be taken to serve approximately 10,000 Russians living in the north.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan previously said that he discussed the start of direct flights from Russia to the TRNC with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Flights from Russia would provide support for the economy there, given the potential tourism income, Erdoğan was quoted as telling reporters.

The rise in tourism would lead to a “serious leap regarding the economy,” he added.

Due to the embargoes against the TRNC, no country other than Türkiye can carry out direct flights to Northern Cyprus.

On international flights, planes can fly to the TRNC Ercan Airport after landing in Türkiye first.

The island of Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong dispute between the Turkish and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom.