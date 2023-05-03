The deputy defense ministers of Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold a meeting in Istanbul Friday to discuss the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, set to expire later this month, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"We discussed the grain initiative in our meetings. In this context, as a result of the acceptance of our proposal by both parties, a Türkiye, Ukraine and Russia deputy defense ministerial meet is being scheduled in Istanbul on Friday, May 5," Akar told reporters in the province of Kayseri in central Türkiye.

Various issues, particularly the Black Sea grain deal, will be discussed during the meeting, he added. The deal is set to expire on May 18.

"It is our hope that the grain deal will continue undisturbed because this agreement is very important for regional peace and stability, as well as for countries in need.

"In this context, we can say that the parties are willing to extend the deadline. It is our wish that this initiative be extended without any issue," Akar said.

Previously, a Ukrainian official source told Reuters that the related countries would meet on Wednesday.

Russia, meanwhile, has signaled it will not allow the deal agreed on last July to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports has not been met.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia would continue talks with the U.N. and other parties to the Black Sea grain deal and that Moscow would not do anything to harm its own interests.

On a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "The Russian side will continue contacts with both the U.N. and other representatives, in the hope that the terms of the deal will be fulfilled after all."

He added: "Of course, Russia will not do anything further that will be contrary to its interests."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said talks between Russia and the U.N. on the deal will be held in Moscow on Friday, with the U.N. represented by top trade official Rebeca Grynspan.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Center (JCC) with officials from the three countries and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.