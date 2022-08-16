Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s yachts are docked on Türkiye's shores as Russian billionaires try to avoid European sanctions imposed after the Kremlin launched its attack on Ukraine.

The vessels, named Halo and Garcon, were most recently spotted in the Turkish port town of Göcek in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, according to online reports.

The two vessels are part of the sanctioned Russian billionaire’s known fleet of luxury superyachts worth a combined total of over $1.2 billion. The yachts are in addition to two more vessels also owned by him and moved to Türkiye.

The two other yachts were seized in Falmouth Harbor in Antigua and Barbuda earlier in March after British authorities were able to determine that the vessels were owned by Abramovich.

However, they were allowed to leave the port later as the Caribbean nation doesn’t have sanction laws and cannot seize property unless the person commits a crime in the country.

The Garcon is used for water sports, while the Halo is known to be a VIP tour vessel.

Abramovich had also moved his $610 million Solaris and $590 million Eclipse to Türkiye’s Aegean shores in March to protect them from getting confiscated.