Sabiha Gökçen Airport ranked second in Europe for the highest increase in passenger volume in the first two months of the year, compared to the same period a year earlier, it said Wednesday, citing industry data.

"Sabiha Gökçen Airport ranked as second in Europe among MAJOR airports (those with over 40 million passenger capacity) for passenger volume increase in January-February 2025 compared to Jan-Feb 2024, according to ACI EUROPE February 2025 Air Traffic Report!," it said in a statement.

"With a growth volume of 8.7% compared to Jan-Feb 2024, Sabiha Gökçen ranked among the top 10 Airports in passenger traffic: 8th amongst European Airport Market," it added.

Airports Council International (ACI) Europe publishes a monthly "Airport Traffic Report," compiling data provided from more than 450 airport members of ACI EUROPE, representing over 95% of European airport traffic.

"Based on passenger volume, Sabiha Gökçen proudly stands as the 8th busiest airport in Europe for both February 2025 and the January-February 2025 period."

Sabiha Gökçen Airport, situated on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, is the second-largest and second-busiest airport in the country, just behind Istanbul Airport.

With the expansion and opening of the second runway last year, the airport continued to boost passenger volume in recent months, while there are also plans for another terminal at the air hub.

According to the report by ACI Europe, Istanbul Airport was, meanwhile, second on the list of the top 10 airports by passenger volume in February, behind London Heathrow and ahead of Paris Charles de Gaulle.