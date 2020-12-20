The Netherlands, Belgium and Austria on Sunday banned flights from the U.K., with Germany considering limiting flights, to keep a new strain of the coronavirus currently sweeping across southern England from establishing a foothold in the continent.

The Netherlands has banned flights from the U.K. for at least the rest of the year, while Belgium issued a flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight and also halted train links to Britain, including the Eurostar. German officials were considering “serious options” regarding incoming flights from the U.K. but have yet to take action.

Austria said it would also halt flights from the U.K., but there were no immediate details on the timing of the ban, the Austria Press Agency (APA) reported. The Czech Republic, meanwhile, imposed stricter quarantine measures on people arriving from the U.K.

The five EU governments say their response comes in reaction to tougher measures imposed Saturday in London and surrounding areas by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson immediately placed the regions under a new Tier 4 level of restrictions, saying that a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70% more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.

“There’s no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness,” the prime minister stressed, or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

The Dutch government is already strongly advising its citizens not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

There was no immediate word on what the Dutch government intended to do about the ferries that travel between the U.K. and the Netherlands.

Britain has alerted the World Health Organization that the new variant identified this week appears to be accelerating the spread of COVID-19, saying it accounted for some 60% of the capital's cases.

Viruses mutate regularly, and scientists have found thousands of different mutations among samples of the virus causing COVID-19 but many of these changes have no effect on how easily the virus spreads or how severe symptoms are.

Britain has seen over 67,000 coronavirus deaths, the second-highest confirmed toll in Europe after Italy. The Netherlands has recorded over 10,500 COVID-19 fatalities.