SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Saturday the first orbital stack of the Starship rocket should be ready for flight in the coming weeks, taking the unorthodox billionaire a step closer to his dream of orbital and then interplanetary travel.
SpaceX in May successfully landed its Starship prototype, SN15, a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle that could eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars.
The touchdown came after four prototype landing attempts had ended in explosions.
"First orbital stack of Starship should be ready for flight in a few weeks, pending only regulatory approval," Musk tweeted.
The complete Starship rocket, SpaceX's next-generation launch vehicle, stands 120 meters (394 feet) tall when coupled with its super-heavy first-stage booster.
It is at the center of the Tesla Inc. CEO's ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.
An orbital Starship flight is planned for the year's end, and Musk has said he intends to fly Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa around the moon in the Starship in 2023.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.