Syria on Thursday moved into the implementation phase of a project to develop and expand the capacity of Damascus International Airport as it approved the investment agreement and the airport concession contract with a consortium that includes Turkish companies.

The deals were approved through a signing ceremony between the Syrian Finance Ministry and the Syrian Civil Aviation General Authority, and the consortium, which includes Kalyon Inşaat and Cengiz Inşaat from Türkiye, Qatari construction firm UCC and U.S.-based Assets Investments.

The consortium will rehabilitate the existing airport facilities and construct new terminals at Damascus International Airport. The four-phase modernization program will boost the airport's annual passenger capacity to over 31 million in a decade, with a total investment of around $4 billion (TL 169.93 billion).

The deal marks one of the largest infrastructure projects in Syria in years, as the country grappled with prolonged instability due to more than a decade of civil war before the longtime dictator Bashar Assad was ousted in December last year.

The Turkish firms, Kalyon and Cengiz, are already known for their large-scale projects in strategic sectors like energy, infrastructure, and transportation both in Türkiye and worldwide.

The current project involves a comprehensive modernization program to revive and revitalize the Syrian aviation business. The air hub is expected to host 6 million passengers by the end of 2026 with the completion of Terminals 1 and 2, while the commissioning of Terminal 3 will boost the capacity to 13 million.

The airport’s total capacity will rise to 31 million once all phases of the project are completed. During its implementation, the project is expected to create over 90,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The deal also involves $250 million in aircraft financing to renew the fleet and boost the air hub's operational capacity on international routes.

From IGA Istanbul Airport to Damascus

Murathan Kalyoncu, the chair of Kalyon Inşaat, said in a statement that the firm is now moving forward with investments outside of Türkiye after having completed significant projects at home.

Murathan Kalyoncu, the chair of Kalyon Inşaat. (AA Photo)

"We are now moving forward to implement this project, which will significantly contribute to the Syrian economy, regional development and stability," he said.

Kalyon previously implemented a globally acclaimed project, the IGA Istanbul Airport, in record time, and now the firm is ready to put its expertise in the service of Syria, he said.

Kalyoncu added that the investment will modernize and expand Damascus International Airport and contribute to the development of Syria's services sector, diversify transport options, boost employment, revitalize tourism and open the Syrian business world to the outside world.

Asim Cengiz, the deputy chair of Cengiz Inşaat, said that the project is a key step in bringing Syria's aviation infrastructure back to international standards.

"We will bring a safe, modern and high-capacity airport with our expertise and global experience – this investment will revive the region’s trade and transportation network, while reflecting our determination to support the normalization of life in Syria and its long-term development goals," he said.

"We aim to create a resilient, modern, and sustainable aviation infrastructure that can meet Syria's future needs," he added.