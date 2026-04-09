Damascus International Airport has resumed its aviation operations with the launch of its first flights to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport amid a gradual return of air traffic following the reopening of Syrian airspace, which had been closed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport announced the reopening of all air corridors and the resumption of air traffic over Syrian territory, following specialized technical assessments that confirmed the airspace is ready to accommodate flight operations in accordance with established standards.

The authority stated that this decision was made in coordination with regional and international stakeholders, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of aviation safety, while enhancing the efficiency and smooth flow of air traffic in line with international norms.

The decision also includes the regular resumption of operations at Damascus International Airport, with the restart of operational activities and the handling of arriving and departing flights in accordance with approved schedules.

The authority indicated that this measure applies to all inbound and outbound flights, without specifying a precise date for the full restoration of air traffic, given the current conditions in the region.

On Feb. 28, the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation announced the suspension of all scheduled flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo international airports until further notice, along with the closure of several air corridors over Syrian territory.

Aleppo International Airport had nevertheless continued to handle certain flights to a number of destinations, particularly via northern air routes toward Türkiye, as well as to other airports deemed safer according to prevailing operational assessments. On March 3, the authority announced the reopening of air corridors in the northern sector of Syrian airspace toward its Turkish neighbor. On March 4, the resumption of operations at Aleppo International Airport was announced, while other air corridors and Damascus Airport remained closed until further notice.

On March 5, the authority also reported the reopening of an air corridor linking the city of Aleppo to the Mediterranean Sea, alongside the reactivation of northern air routes toward Türkiye and the resumption of operations at Aleppo International Airport.

Finally, on March 7, the General Authority of Civil Aviation granted Syrian Airlines authorization to operate a number of flights from Aleppo International Airport to certain regional destinations via a secure air corridor over the Mediterranean Sea.