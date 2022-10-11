Setting aside longstanding disputes and tensions, Türkiye and Greece on Monday inaugurated a “friendship line” ferry link between the seaside town of Izmir in western Türkiye and the norther Greek port city of Thessaloniki.

Greek-based shipping company Levante Ferries announced the MV “Smyrna di Levante” vessel started passenger and freight services between the two countries on Monday.

The Thessaloniki-Izmir ferry line marks the first direct maritime link between mainland Greece and Türkiye, apart from the existing direct links between some Greek islands in the Aegean and Turkish ports.

The Levante Ferries said the vessel carrying up to 948 passengers and as many as 300 vehicles would both promote the neighbors' commercial interests and deepen ties.

The ship began its maiden test voyage from Thessaloniki at 5.15 pm (1414 GMT) on Monday with 119 passengers, two trucks, five cars and two motorbikes aboard, bound for Izmir some 14 hours away.

The vessel featuring Turkish and Greek flags and writing that reads "Izmir-Thessaloniki Friendship Line" arrived at Izmir Port on Tuesday morning.

The ferry firm has over the past three years invested a reported 16 million euros in the three-times weekly route.

Some eastern Greek islands off the Turkish coast offer more ad hoc trips to nearby Turkish ports courtesy of small boats.

"We want to link Europe and Asia (and) benefit from market demand" to "promote maritime and tourist transport," said Greek operator Yannis Dimitriadis.

Relations between Türkiye and Greece are at their worst in years. Undersea gas and oil exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, maritime boundaries, air space, the ethnically split island of Cyprus, the status of the islands in the Aegean Sea that have a demilitarized status and migrants are key parts of the dispute.