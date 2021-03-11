Turkish Airlines (THY) budget carrier subsidiary AnadoluJet has added a new flight route to the Iranian city Urmia, according to a THY statement Thursday.

The number of the destinations that AnadoluJet flies to globally has now reached 20 with the new route, the THY press office said.

The budget carrier flights to Urmia will be conducted from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport on the metropolis’ Anatolian side. International guests can reach many provinces in Turkey from Urmia via transfer flights.

The Istanbul-Urmia two-way flights will be conducted two days a week, at 12:55 p.m. from Istanbul and 5:35 p.m. from Urmia International Airport.

AnadoluJet has been taking the necessary hygiene measures to enable its passengers and flight crew to travel safely.

The city of Urmia, which has hosted many civilizations, stands out with its cultural heritage. Lake Urmia, which famously turns pink in color at certain times of the year, attracts many tourists every year.