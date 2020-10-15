Flights between Turkey and Iraq have resumed following a two-week suspension due to COVID-19, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said Thursday.

"The scheduled flights between Iraq and Turkey have been resumed, starting this Thursday," the authority said in a statement.

Flights between the two countries were suspended earlier this month at the request of Turkey.

Flights were earlier suspended until Oct. 1. Iraq reopened Baghdad and southern airports in August for international travel after months of closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights between Turkey and Iraq were suspended at the beginning of August due to rising coronavirus infections in Turkey.

Iraq was among the first countries that Turkey halted flights to in late February due to the outbreak. It had also temporarily closed land transport from the neighboring country.

Turkey gradually restarted international flights as of June 11 as it eased lockdown measures.

As of Wednesday evening, the total number of coronavirus infections in Iraq reached 413,215, tallying 10,021 deaths.

The case count in Turkey stood at 340,450, with recoveries totaling 298,368 as of Wednesday. The death toll from the virus reached 9,014.