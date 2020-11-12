Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will produce high-quality and world-standard thermoplastic composite parts in Turkey that will be used for all kinds of aircraft as part of its recently signed cooperation agreement with Boeing, the local company said in a statement Thursday.

The company has made a new investment for the design and production of thermoplastic composite parts, which will include high-capacity rapid production technology and enable the production of parts for state-of-the-art aircraft, with technical support and experience gained from the cooperation with Boeing, the statement said.

Thermoplastic composite parts, which will be produced through the TAI project, are expected to reduce the cost in the product cycle and process areas by 30% compared to conventional composites.

TAI Chairperson Temel Kotil, whose views were included in the company statement, said the company is set to continue to lead new production technologies and the aviation sector with such important collaborations.

“We will also reduce the cost significantly by making high-quality products and with such investments,” he added.

The TAI facility, which is a high-capacity, high-quality and fast production technology facility with fully automated machines, will enable the training of technical personnel who will work in this field.

Thermoplastic composites are set to be manufactured in various sizes for use in the aviation industry, including TAI’s original products.

Ayşem Sargın, Boeing’s general manager for Turkey, also commenting on the agreement said that it provides a new dimension to the cooperation between TAI and Boeing that has a long history.

“Such projects, which add to the development of Turkish aviation with deep-rooted contributions, are an important indicator of our commitment to a lasting cooperation and our confidence in Turkey that we see as an important technology partner," Sargın stressed.