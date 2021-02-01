Turkey offers many opportunities for foreign investors with new projects increasing the mobility and connectivity of the country.

According to data gathered by Anadolu Agency (AA), the aviation sector has exhibited growth above the world average with new regulations and investments. Turkey ranked 10th in the world in terms of the total number of passengers in airports in 2018 and 2019, while it took fifth place among European countries.

The government signed agreements with 173 countries in aviation to enhance Turkey’s position toward becoming the top global transit hub.

In maritime transportation, Turkey has inked agreements with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Moldova. Ankara is also in talks with Slovenia, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania and Pakistan in this field.

Turkey also works on establishing roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) lines to enhance its international trade.

For land transportation, Turkey focused on increasing the physical and geometric standards and the level of traffic safety on international lines. The length of these transitional routes passing through Turkey has now reached 13,000 kilometers (8,078 miles).

The country also works on the length of its highways to ensure the safe and smooth transport of goods and services between continents, which will enhance Turkey's position in the global competitiveness index. Turkey signed international transport agreements with more than 70 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa and also inked bilateral road transport agreements with 59 countries.