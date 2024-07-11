Türkiye's national carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) announced Wednesday it launched flights to the Italian city of Turin, which became its ninth destination in the country, thus further extending its vast flight network spanning across the globe.

According to the statement from the company's press office, the flights will be operated reciprocally seven times a week.

"We started flying to Turin seven times a week. Turin is our ninth flight destination in Italy, where we operate the most flights after Germany," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

With the addition of the new destination, the Italian city became the carrier's 349th global destination.

"We are glad to add Turin to our extensive flight network as our 349th destination. By strengthening our ties with Italy with our ninth point, our guests from all over the world will have the opportunity to experience Turin, Italy's first historical capital city, with the privilege of flying with Turkish Airlines,” Ekşi said.